After shooting at Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, here's what we know so far

Three people were killed and others were injured during a Monday shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, officials said.

The suspected shooter was among the three dead, authorities said. Six people were hurt, authorities said, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, during the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Officers responded to the school, located at 4901 East Buckeye Road, around 11 a.m.

What do we know about the suspected shooter?

The suspected shooter was among three killed at the school. Officers found the juvenile shooting suspect dead at the scene, Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said.

"They found the person who they believe was responsible, who was down, deceased," the chief said.

The suspected shooter was a teenage student at the school, police said. Barnes said he would not yet be sharing the age, gender or any other identifying information about the suspected shooter. He said the suspected shooter's motivation is not yet known.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was working on an "urgent trace" of the firearm the shooter used on Monday.

What do we know about the victims of the school shooting?

Other than the suspected shooter, two people were killed and six injured, officials said. Police have not yet publicly identified the victims. Names will not be released until after officers speak with family members who lost loved ones in Monday's shooting.

The injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening, authorities said.

Barnes initially declined to specify if the victims were students or teachers, but released additional information during a Monday afternoon news conference. The two victims killed in the shooting were identified as a teacher and a teen, Barnes said. All of the injured victims were students. Two of the six wounded were in critical condition on Monday afternoon, with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

"I'm feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas," said Barnes. "Every child, every person in that building, is a victim and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don't just go away."

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Madison said it had received patients after the shooting. UW Health also said it was receiving patients from the shooting.

What do we know about Abundant Life Christian School?

Abundant Life Christian School is a private school founded in 1978, according to the school site. It's a K-12 school with about 390 students.

"Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS," the school posted on Facebook.

The school describes itself as a "private, nonprofit, nondenominational K-12 institution founded for the purpose of developing disciples of Jesus Christ through an excellent, comprehensive, Biblically-integrated educational program that is thoroughly Christian in content, context, and practice."

Barnes was asked about metal detectors at the school during a Monday news conference.

"I'm not aware that the school had metal detectors nor should schools have metal detectors. It's a safe space," Barnes said.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, the Madison Police Department said on social media.

What are the gun laws in Wisconsin?

The Giffords Law Center, which reviews gun laws, gave Wisconsin a C on its annual scorecard.

According to the center, "the state still lacks a number of key policies that would go a long way toward reducing gun violence."

In Wisconsin, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 is a misdemeanor, while selling, loaning or giving a gun to a person under the age of 18 is a felony. It's also a state crime to allow a child under the age of 14 to be within reach of a loaded firearm.

Bringing a loaded weapon into a school is also a crime.

How many school shootings have happened in 2024 so far?

Monday's shooting happened just days after the victims of the Dec. 14, 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting were remembered.

According to Education Week, there have been 38 school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths.

Earlier this month, two kindergarteners were wounded in a Northern California school shooting.

In the last four years, school shootings have killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600, according to a CBS News analysis of the K-12 School Shooting Database.