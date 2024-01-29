Watch CBS News
Above average temps for the Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago staying in the 40s for the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers head to the Chicago area Monday night along a fast-moving front. 

The best timing is midnight to daybreak. Temperatures overnight will hover in the middle 30s, so expect some rain.

After the front passes early Tuesday morning, a northwest wind flow will keep clouds and enough instability for a few passing rain or snow showers.

Otherwise, above-average temperatures for the next 10 days.

TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOW 35.

TUESDAY: LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS AT TIMES. CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. RATHER MILD. HIGH 45. The normal high is 32 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:08 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

