Above average temps for the Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers head to the Chicago area Monday night along a fast-moving front.
The best timing is midnight to daybreak. Temperatures overnight will hover in the middle 30s, so expect some rain.
After the front passes early Tuesday morning, a northwest wind flow will keep clouds and enough instability for a few passing rain or snow showers.
Otherwise, above-average temperatures for the next 10 days.
TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOW 35.
TUESDAY: LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS AT TIMES. CLOUDY. HIGH 39.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. RATHER MILD. HIGH 45. The normal high is 32 degrees.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.