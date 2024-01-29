Above average temps for the Chicago area

Chicago staying in the 40s for the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers head to the Chicago area Monday night along a fast-moving front.

The best timing is midnight to daybreak. Temperatures overnight will hover in the middle 30s, so expect some rain.

After the front passes early Tuesday morning, a northwest wind flow will keep clouds and enough instability for a few passing rain or snow showers.

Otherwise, above-average temperatures for the next 10 days.

TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOW 35.

TUESDAY: LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS AT TIMES. CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. RATHER MILD. HIGH 45. The normal high is 32 degrees.

