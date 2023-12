Abandoned car found in north branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned car was found in the Chicago River in the Albany Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the unoccupied car was found in the north branch of the water near Argyle and Whipple streets.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story.