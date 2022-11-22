This holiday season predicted to be one of busiest on record

Here's what you need to know while securing your holiday travel plans

Here's what you need to know while securing your holiday travel plans

Here's what you need to know while securing your holiday travel plans

CHICAGO (CBS)— This holiday season is predicted to be one of the busiest on record, and one of the priciest.

It's the third-most active travel period since AAA started tracking data in 2000.

AAA predicts 48.7 million Americans will travel by car this Thanksgiving. In Illinois, 2.4 million will take a road trip and in Indiana 1.1 million people will travel by car.

AAA says 4.5 million Americans people will fly to their Thanksgiving destination, despite higher ticket prices.

Priceline estimates domestic flights this holiday season are 15% more expensive than last year. International airfares are 20% pricier.

Hot holiday destinations include New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orland and internationally include Europe, Tokyo, Dubai and the Caribbean.