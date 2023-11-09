Chicago First Alert Weather: We kick off a week's worth of sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have cooler temps but we're also kicking off a beautiful stretch of sun.
Cooler and breezy in the short term with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds ease by evening for the Bears game.
A slow warming trend takes off for the weekend. Next week brings more sun and above-average warmth in the upper 50s and low 60s.
TODAY: ABUNDANT SUNSHINE -- GUSTY BREEZES HIGH: 55
TONIGHT: BRISK EVENING, PARTLY CLOUDY LOW: 37
TOMORROW: CHILLY SUNSHINE & BREEZY HIGH: 49
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.