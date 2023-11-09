Chicago First Alert Weather: We kick off a week's worth of sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: We kick off a week's worth of sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: We kick off a week's worth of sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have cooler temps but we're also kicking off a beautiful stretch of sun.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Cooler and breezy in the short term with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds ease by evening for the Bears game.

CBS News Chicago

A slow warming trend takes off for the weekend. Next week brings more sun and above-average warmth in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TODAY: ABUNDANT SUNSHINE -- GUSTY BREEZES HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: BRISK EVENING, PARTLY CLOUDY LOW: 37

TOMORROW: CHILLY SUNSHINE & BREEZY HIGH: 49

CBS News Chicago