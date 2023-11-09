Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: We kick off a week's worth of sunshine

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have cooler temps but we're also kicking off a beautiful stretch of sun. 

4-panel-daypart-today-2.png
CBS News Chicago
futurecast-hrrr-ext-wind-gusts-adi.png
CBS News Chicago
3-day-forecast-am-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Cooler and breezy in the short term with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds ease by evening for the Bears game.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds-3.png
CBS News Chicago

A slow warming trend takes off for the weekend. Next week brings more sun and above-average warmth in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

TODAY: ABUNDANT SUNSHINE -- GUSTY BREEZES HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: BRISK EVENING, PARTLY CLOUDY LOW: 37

TOMORROW: CHILLY SUNSHINE & BREEZY HIGH: 49

7-day-forecast-am-62.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

