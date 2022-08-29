A month later, no one has claimed the $1.3 billion MegaMillions

A month later, no one's claimed the $1.3 billion MegaMillions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks one month since someone bought a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1.3 billion at a Des Plaines gas station and the ticket is still unclaimed.

The prize is the third largest lottery win in U.S. history.

The director of the Illinois Department of Lottery told the Guardian it's not known whether the person is intentionally not coming forward or if they even knew they won, reminding everyone to check their tickets.