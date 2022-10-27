9th Ward Resource Fair offering residents vaccines, junk removal, and more

CHICAGO (CBS) – South Side residents are invited to take advantage of several free city services.

The 9th Ward is hosting a resource fair at the Pullman Community Center near Woodlawn and 103rd Street.

Residents can get access to a variety of amenities, including covid and flu vaccines, blood donations, medication, document disposal, and more.

The fair will run today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.