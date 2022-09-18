9th annual Lakeview Taco Festival continues Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to taco-'bout.

The Lakeview Taco Festival is back, to help wrap up the summer.

Twelve local eateries are featured at this year's festival.

They'll be serving a variety of dishes, including traditional tacos and bolder versions.

Live bands like rod tuff curls and the bench press, and Supernatural Soul will also perform.

It all starts this morning at 11 a.m. on Southport, between Roscoe and Addison.

A suggested $10 donation is encouraged to enter.