94th annual St. Jude Memorial March honors fallen Chicago police officers

Local law enforcement agencies joined members of the Chicago Police Department to remember hundreds of officers who lost their lives.

The 94th annual St. Jude Memorial March stepped off Michigan Avenue on Sunday morning.

Mayor Brandon Johnson marched alongside police CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Behind them were Gold Star families, some holding signs for officer John Bartholomew, who was shot and killed by a robbery suspect at Swedish Hospital last weekend.

"We just recently, eight days ago, we've lost officer John Bartholomew ... These officers could've been doing something else, they could've been doing something safer, they chose to keep this city safe," Snelling said.

Snelling also spoke of officer Krystal Rivera, who was shot and killed by a fellow officer during a June 2025 chase.

In total, 608 fallen officers and their families were honored.