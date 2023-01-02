Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot in South Side home

/ CBS Chicago

9-year-old boy dies after he's shot inside Brainerd home
9-year-old boy dies after he's shot inside Brainerd home 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. 

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. 

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. 

Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been reocvered. 

"It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. 

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.