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9 injured after crash involving car, 2 CTA buses in Garfield Park, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Nine people were hurt, one critically, after a car crashed into a CTA bus, which then hit another bus in Garfield Park on Wednesday evening. 

It happened around 6:42 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street. 

Chicago police said a driver in a Subaru sedan was traveling eastbound on Lake Street when he ran a red light and hit a CTA bus heading southbound on Homan Avenue. 

The crash caused the bus to hit another bus that was heading northbound on Homan Avenue, police said.

The Subaru driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition. Police said, however, he was stabilized.

The driver of the second CTA bus was also taken to Stroger in critical condition. 

Seven passengers were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions. Police did not say if they were from one or both buses. 

Chicago police said multiple citations were issued to the Subaru driver.

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