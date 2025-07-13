9 hurt after tour van crashes into electrical pole in McHenry, Illinois, fire officials say

9 injured after tour van crashes in McHenry, Illinois

9 injured after tour van crashes in McHenry, Illinois

9 injured after tour van crashes in McHenry, Illinois

Nine people were injured Saturday night after a tour van crashed in McHenry, Illinois.

Around 7:20 p.m., the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the crash, initially reported with entrapment, at the intersection of Prime Parkway and Illinois Route 31.

Fire crews arrived soon after and found a heavily damaged transport van that had struck an electrical pole. Multiple victims were found on the ground outside the vehicle, and fire crews rendered aid.

The injured were members of a traveling Mexican band, La Picosa, who were heading to Milwaukee at the time of the crash, according to the Northwest Herald.

In total, 14 people were involved.

Nine people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, fire officials said.

One patient was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Two were taken to Mercy Health Crystal Lake, two to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, and the remaining to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

Five people were evaluated on scene and declined transport.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry Police Department.