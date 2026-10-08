8-year-old podcaster Meg Maley and her mom are big White Sox fans, and experts

Last month, 10-year-old Chicago Bears podcasters Henry "Hen-Dawg" and "Jimmy V" Maley got a signed copy of Madden 27 from Caleb Williams.

Not to be outdone, Jimmy V's younger sister Meg is in on the action too. In her "The Meg Way" podcast, 8-year-old Meg focuses on the White Sox, sometimes with mom Katie at their home in La Grange.

While Jimmy and Henry were the center of attention, Meg has affirmed that she is the original podmaster of the family.

It all started with dad Jim Maley, a college basketball player at Northwestern and now a phys. ed. teacher and varsity boys' basketball coach at St. Laurence High School in southwest suburban Burbank. Jim Maley launched the mental health podcast "The Maley Way" after opening up about his challenges with depression.

"He had Meg on as a guest one week when he didn't have any guests for a show, and she did so well that he said, 'I think Meg needs her own podcast,'" said Katie Maley.

"The Meg Way" covers a variety of topics, but Meg and her mom are diehard fans of, and experts on, Chicago White Sox baseball. Meg very much enjoys working with her mom — and being the host.

"It's really fun. I really like just like being with her and like saying question, and I really like saying: 'Welcome back to the 'Meg Way' podcast! I'm your host, Meg Maley!'"

Katie Maley said doing the podcast with Meg also provides a little respite from the masculine energy in the Maley home.

"A lot of people say Meg is a little mini-me, so we meshed well together in that room, when we get some coveted alone time from all the chaos and all the boys in our house," Katie said. "Jimmy's loud. It's loud in the Maley household."

On Wednesday, Meg left school early to attend Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field. The Sox lost to the Guardians 9-3, with Cleveland's Jo Adell and José Ramírez dominating at bat with a pair of two-out triples.

The Sox struck out 19 times, and went only 2 for 11 with runners in position. Eight base runners were left stranded.

Of course, Meg and Mom were hoping for a different outcome.

"Way too many men stranded, way too many guys on base. But they were getting those hits, so let's keep those bats hitting today, and hopefully we can bring in some runs. Not as many strikeouts," said Katie Maley. "We thought they were going to get a grand slam when the bases were loaded. We were hopeful for some fireworks."

But Meg was thrilled to be at the game nevertheless.

"It's so fun. It's so fun like seeing them play. It's so fun like going to the Kids Zone, which I really like," Meg said. "And I like, it's like dancing and trying to get on the jumbotron with my brothers and cousins."

The Meg Way podcast can be found on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or wherever you stream your podcasts at @themegway8, or through Jim Maley's podcast "The Maley Way."