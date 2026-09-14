Young podcasters thrilled to get note from Bears QB Caleb Williams

Before the Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37 in a wild NFL season opener, quarterback Caleb Williams gave some young fans a special gift to help them get ready for the occasion.

Henry and Jimmy V are 10-year-old podcasters who live in the west Chicago suburb of La Grange, and use their page to talk about sports and other trending topics.

Williams is their favorite Bears player, who sent the boys a signed copy of Madden 27 of which he appears on the cover — along with a special note.

In his note, he wrote, "Big fan, keep going," and, "Can't wait to see your content this season."

The boys were so thrilled that they screamed for joy.

One of the boys even had some advice for Williams, telling him to give the ball to running back Kyle Monangai every single play. Monangai ran for a 61-yard touchdown on Sunday.