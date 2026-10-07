Chicago White Sox face Cleveland Guardians for ALDS Game 3 at Rate Field; could they sweep the series?

Wednesday is a big day for the Chicago White Sox, who are just one win away from going to the American League Championship Series for the first time since their World Series championship run in 2005.

The energy was electric inside Rate Field as the White Sox took on the Guardians with a chance to sweep the American League Division Series. The stands were filled with White Sox fans decked out in black after the team announced a "blackout game."

The White Sox last clinched a postseason series at home when Jiggs Donahue and George Davis helped the South Siders beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 6 of the 1906 World Series.

That's how long it's been. And the Guardians have absolutely no interest in being on the other side of the field for the end of that streak.

"For us the mindset is very clear: We've got to win another game because we don't have the luxury to lose another one," Guardians third baseman José Ramírez said.

It's the first home playoff date for Chicago since 2021, marking another moment in a surprising season after losing a total of 324 games over the previous three years. The team is encouraging its fans to wear black for a "blackout."

"I think it's going to be electric," White Sox reliever Bryan Hudson said Tuesday. "I don't think it will be anything we're used to or we've been in this year. I think it's going to be awesome. I think all the boys are going to have some extra adrenaline."

White Sox fans on Wednesday were humble, hopeful, and above all ready for a win at home.

"They don't quit. It feels like every game is something special, something new," one fan said.

Chicago was much improved at home this season, going 48-33 after finishing with a 33-48 record at Rate Field in 2025. It won four of its six home games against Cleveland in the regular season.

"Fun to watch them and how they upgraded their game from the last two seasons," one fan said.

A special seat at Rate Field stands reserved for possibly the most famous White Sox fan of all, Pope Leo XIV. While he was still Robert Prevost, he attended the 2005 World Series. Several White Sox fans came by to tap his seat for good luck on Wednesday.

"It's surreal. A pope from Chicago, you'd never expect it, and it's just awesome. I think it's brought the city together in many ways, and hopefully it continues to be that way," Anthony Skokal said.

For him, rooting for the Sox is a family affair. He went to the 2005 World Series with his family. The White Sox swept the Astros to win the World Series back then Skokal is hoping for the same kind of success for the White Sox on Wednesday.

How to watch the White Sox game today?

If you didn't get a ticket to watch in person, the game will air on TBS and truTV or stream on HBO Max and other streaming services that have TBS and truTV.

Who is playing for the White Sox game?

The White Sox are using a left-handed-heavy lineup:

Sam Antonacci (L), DH Miguel Vargas (R), 3B Munetaka Murakami (L), 1B Kyle Teel (L), C Chase Meidroth (R), 2B Tristan Peters (L), CF Braden Montgomery (S), RF Randal Grichuk (R), LF Colson Montgomery (L), SS

The Guardians will use the same lineup from Game 2:

Steven Kwan (L), CF José Ramírez (S), 3B Chase DeLauter (L), RF Joe Adell (R), DH Nathaniel Lowe (L), 1B Angel Martínez (S), LF Travis Bazzana (L), 2B Patrick Bailey (S), C Brayan Rocchio (S), SS

Each team is going with an opener rather than a traditional starter. Left-hander Sean Newcomb starts for Chicago, and right-hander Daniel Espino takes the mound for Cleveland. Newcomb has an 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched as an opener this season.

The White Sox have relied on their relievers to open games while winning their first four playoff games this year. They are the only MLB team in the modern era to have their bullpen pitch five-plus innings, strike out five-plus batters, and earn the win in four consecutive games, regular or postseason, according to Stats Perform.

Newcomb worked two scoreless innings after Anthony Kay got the first out for Chicago during a 4-3 win in Game 2 on Monday.

"We've leaned heavily on our bullpen, not only throughout the season but certainly here in the playoffs as well," general manager Chris Getz said. "Is it creative? It is. Do we need to be different? We do. But we're also leaning into the strengths of our pitching staff and our team."

Chicago has been helped by off days after the first two games in the series. If Cleveland avoids elimination in Game 3, the teams will play again on Thursday.

Espino made his first career playoff appearance in the series opener, getting two outs in relief of Parker Messick. The 25-year-old Espino has long been considered one of the team's top prospects, but he was hampered by shoulder injuries before making his major league debut in June.

"You just go out there and believe in your abilities and be confident on the work that you've put in," Espino said. "And I can tell you, I'm prepared for this moment."