72-year-old man shot to death while walking on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man, 72, shot to death while walking in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 72-year-old man was shot and killed in the Logan Square neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Chicago police said the man was walking outside when he was struck in the chest by gunfire. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed the offender was possibly driving a white SUV.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.