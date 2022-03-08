70-year-old woman found beaten, dead in Edison Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was found dead after she was apparently beaten Tuesday morning at a home in Edison Park.
Police said, after a SWAT incident at a home on the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police found a 70-year-old woman dead with blunt trauma to her head and face.
A suspect was taken into custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.