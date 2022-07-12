7-year-old boy shot, killed in East Chicago, Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed early Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.

East Chicago police said at 1:16 a.m., their officers were called to 3545 Block Ave. for reports of numerous shots being fired. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers of five rounds fired.

But no one was found at the scene, police said.

Officers then went to Community Healthcare System St. Catherine Hospital to see if anyone had come in with a gunshot wound.

While leaving the hospital, the officers saw a white van pull up to the emergency room at a high speed. The passenger side door opened, and a woman rushed a young boy into the hospital, police said.

The boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, and later died at the hospital, police said.

He was identified as Jermiah Moore, address unknown.

There were three other children and two adults in the van, all of whom were asked to get out so the van could be taken away for evidentiary purposes, police said. Officers found a gun, spent shell casings, blood spatter, and a 30-round magazine in plain sight inside the van.

Police believe the shooting occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive (Guthrie Street) and Main Street. Detectives have yet to receive a formal statement from witnesses and family members who were in the van.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective East Chicago police Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or (219) 391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the East Chicago police tip line at (219) 391-8500.