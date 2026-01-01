7 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's Near North Side

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the city's Near North Side early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:48 a.m. in the 0-100 block of N. LaSalle Drive.

Chicago police said a red Honda was heading eastbound when it disregarded a solid red traffic signal and hit another vehicle.

Three individuals from the Honda, two 21-year-old men and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was also taken to Northwestern.

Three passengers from that vehicle, two men, 23 and 30, and a 29-year-old woman, were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Their conditions were unknown, but police said they all were stabilized.

No citations were issued.