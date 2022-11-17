Watch CBS News
6th Annual Sleep Out Chicago event helping raise money, awareness for youth homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People from all around the Chicago area will spend the night away from their homes and sleep out in support of young people who are homeless.

The sixth annual Sleep Out Chicago hopes to raise awareness and money to help the homeless.

They also want to let young people who are homeless know they are not alone.

About 200 people plan to sleep out at the Covenant House Illinois facility in East Garfield Park.

