Candidates for 6th and 8th Ward offices to participate in forums Saturday

Candidates for 6th and 8th Wards to attend Saturday's forums

Candidates for 6th and 8th Wards to attend Saturday's forums

Candidates for 6th and 8th Wards to attend Saturday's forums

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election season in Chicago is heating up. Another candidate forum is happening today.

This forum will focus on candidates running for office in the 6th and 8th Wards.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry will be moderating this event.

The 8th Ward forum will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the 6th Ward forum at noon.

Both forums will happen in the New Bethlehem MB Church in the Burnside neighborhood near Cottage Grove and 88th Place.

You can watch the forum live on the CBS 2 website and app.