6-year-old boy found safe after car stolen with him still inside

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car was stolen with a child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said a 52-year-old man left his Toyota Camry running with a 6-year-old inside at a gas station in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, just before 8 a.m. 

That's when police said three men entered the vehicle and drove off, before crashing into a fence in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue. The car thieves ran off after the crash.

The 6-year-old was found safe inside the car. 

No arrests have been made. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 10:22 AM

