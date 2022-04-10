6 wounded in shooting at gathering in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) – Six people were shot during a gathering in Elgin early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Congdon Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found five people with injuries who were then transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officers were later notified of a sixth subject with injuries that had self-transported to a local hospital also in unknown condition.

Preliminary information says the incident occurred during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.