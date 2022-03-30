Watch CBS News

6 people injured, 2 in serious condition in apartment fire in Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Six people were injured in an apartment fire in Aurora Wednesday morning.

The three-alarm fire happened between East Galena Boulevard and East New York Street. The building had a business on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

Two of the six individuals are in serious condition including a female who jumped from the third floor onto an adjacent building, and another individual for smoke inhalation.

Northbound Broadway between East Galena Boulevard and East New York Street was shut down around 4 a.m. as the Aurora Fire Department battled the fire. It has since reopened around 6 a.m.

The individuals were rescued from the rear of the building. 

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. 

