6 officers hurt after 2 squad cars collided on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six police officers were injured after two squad cars crashed into each other early Friday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Western Avenue.

Chicago police say both were heading in the same direction when one hit the other.

One of the cars was occupied by four officers who were in good condition, and the second by two officers in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.