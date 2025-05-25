6 injured, including 12-year-old, in Grayslake, Illinois crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the far north Chicago suburb of Grayslake Sunday afternoon.

At 3:24 p.m., the Grayslake police and fire departments were called for a crash near Peterson and Midlothian roads. Police said a 2025 Corvette was headed west on Peterson Road and turning left, when it struck a 2020 GMC sport-utility vehicle that was headed east.

The SUV rolled over, and a 12-year-old was ejected from the back seat, Grayslake police said.

The fire department said three other people needed to be extricated from the two vehicles.

Crews worked for 25 minutes to extricate the patients, the fire department said.

Five people were stabilized, and the sixth was in critical condition, the fire department said. The victims were all taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The 12-year-old had to be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago due to the extent of the youngster's injuries.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team assisted Grayslake police in investigating the crash.

Part of Peterson Road was shut down as a result of the crash.