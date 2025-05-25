Watch CBS News
Local News

6 injured, including 12-year-old, in Grayslake, Illinois crash

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the far north Chicago suburb of Grayslake Sunday afternoon.

At 3:24 p.m., the Grayslake police and fire departments were called for a crash near Peterson and Midlothian roads. Police said a 2025 Corvette was headed west on Peterson Road and turning left, when it struck a 2020 GMC sport-utility vehicle that was headed east.

The SUV rolled over, and a 12-year-old was ejected from the back seat, Grayslake police said.

The fire department said three other people needed to be extricated from the two vehicles.

Crews worked for 25 minutes to extricate the patients, the fire department said.

Five people were stabilized, and the sixth was in critical condition, the fire department said. The victims were all taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The 12-year-old had to be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago due to the extent of the youngster's injuries.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team assisted Grayslake police in investigating the crash.

Part of Peterson Road was shut down as a result of the crash.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.