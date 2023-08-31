Watch CBS News
CPD hosting ceremony adding stars of 6 fallen officers to honored star case

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will be at Chicago police headquarters as six fallen police officers have their stars added to the department's honored star case.

The stars are hung in recognition of officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Families of the officers will help place their stars in the case.

Three of the six officers who will be enshrined in the case Thursday died from complications of COVID.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

