6 cars damaged in fire in Alsip, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

Six cars were damaged or destroyed early Tuesday in a fire in the south Chicago suburb of Alsip.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Keeler Avenue. Google Street View shows this is an industrial area.

The Alsip Fire Department said a total of six cars caught fire or were damaged.

The flames impinged on a nearby building, but the building did not catch fire, the fire department said. A decorative canopy on the back of the building was damaged.

The Illinois state Fire Marshal's office was called in, and the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries, the fire department said.

