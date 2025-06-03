5th victim dies after April crash at after-school program in Chatham, Illinois

An 8-year-old boy has died, more than a month after a car crashed into an after-school program in downstate Chatham, Illinois, becoming the fifth person who died in the crash.

The Sangamon County Coroner's office said 8-year-old Bradley Lund had been hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital since suffering multiple blunt force injuries in the crash on April 28, and was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, June 2.

Four others were killed on the day of the crash: Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham; and Riley Britton, 18, of Springfield.

Five other children were injured.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on April 28 at YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp, when a car left the road, traveled through a field and then plowed into the east side of the building, striking several people outside before driving through it and striking many inside. The vehicle eventually broke through the opposite side of the building and came to a stop.

Police have said initial toxicology results showed that the driver, 44-year-old Marianne Akers, was negative both for alcohol and controlled substances. Police said there is some evidence that points to a possible medical emergency leading up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Charges have not been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation

"There's just no evidence that would indicate that this was something intended as some type of mass violence, or a terrorist attack, or something along those natures," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in the days after the crash. "There's absolutely nothing to indicate that whatsoever."

Police confirmed Akers was the only person in the car. Akers is a former employee of the Illinois State Police and the local high school, and now works as an office assistant at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

State police have said Akers is cooperating with their investigation

Kelly said state police are using the data recorder from the vehicle in their investigation, which could possibly provide information on the vehicle's speed, how its engine was performing and more, depending on the make and model of the car and what onboard sensors it has.

"It is a lot, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to tell you everything. It's not a magic tool that will solve every crime, but it is circumstantial evidence that, along with other things, can be considered," Kelly said last month.

