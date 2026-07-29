5th tornado confirmed from Monday's storms as cleanup, power restoration efforts continue

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a fifth tornado touched down in the Chicago area during Monday's severe storms.

The service on Wednesday said that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Wheaton, Illinois, with peak winds of around 75 miles per hour.

Four of the five tornadoes were confirmed on Tuesday:

An EF-0 tornado with peak wind near 80 miles per hour touched down in or near Glen Ellyn in DuPage County.

An EF-0 tornado also impacted western and northwest Orland Park, Illinois.

An EF-1 tornado impacted Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Harvey, and Homewood in Illinois.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds near 110 miles per hour touched down in or near Lansing, Illinois, and appeared to lift just east of the Illinois/Indiana state line in Munster. EF-1 damage was found around Hazel Crest.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies the strength of a tornado from EF-0, the weakest, to EF-5, the strongest.

Two rounds of storms impacted all of the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana on Monday afternoon. A shelf cloud hovered over the city as storms prompted severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

As Day 3 of cleanup efforts is wrapping up, thousands of people are still without power.

Restoration efforts by ComEd crews continue in Chicago Heights. One resident had to throw out her food from her refrigerator due to the power outage.

Over in Wheaton, a food pantry had to throw away three tons of food after they lost power for 14 hours due to the now confirmed tornado.

According to ComEd's website, power has been restored for more than 90% of affected customers. They say most of the remaining affected customers could have their power back by the end of the day on Thursday. For those in the hardest-hit areas, it may take a little more time. As of Wednesday night, more than 39,000 customers remain without electricity.

NIPSCO, as of Wednesday, said that 97% of its customers had their power restored and about 2,000 customers is still without power.