ComEd crews continue power restoration efforts in Chicago Heights

It's the third day of cleanup efforts following Monday's tornadoes that tore through parts of the Chicago area this week.

Thousands will spend another night in the dark as ComEd rushes to restore power.

In Chicago Heights, subcontractors said they're expecting to be there for the majority of the day.

Without the power restored, resident LaSahun Parker, who's been without power since Monday, was forced to throw out her food from her refrigerator. She was told power for her home would be restored by Friday.

"I feel sad because I'm on a fixed income and dumping this out and nobody said anything about reimbursing for anything like that," she said. "I'm trying to save what I think I can."

Alfonso Romero and his wife, Nicole Nemeth, took a family walk to pass the time with their kids.

"We are actually on a walk to go over to the gas station to see if they've got power yet. Hopefully get some cold soda," Nemeth said.

Romero says this has given them plenty of time to unplug.

"I told them they're living in the 90s today, this week," he said.

Meanwhile, 11 miles south in Monee, Illinois, Fire Protection District Chief Carl Nieland says strong storms on Monday ripped the roof right off of station one.

"So from this wall to about three-quarters of the way on the apparatus floor is where the entire thing picked up and fell over the top of the front of the firehouse," he said.

Chief Nieland says he was at another fire station waiting out the storm, and after it passed, they responded to numerous 911 calls.

"The first 16 hours we responded to 44 emergency incidents. Those included a woman in labor who was driven to the fire station here. She had been involved in an accident and the airbag caused her water to break and go into labor," he said.

There are still thousands of customers in Chicago Heights without power and it likely won't be restored until Friday.