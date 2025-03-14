Chicago student scholars battle at annual Genius League Math Masters tournament

It's March 14, 3/14, that means it's time to celebrate Pi Day. Some Chicago elementary school students did just that by flexing their math muscles.

It might have looked like a dance party was about to kick off Friday at Monument Of Faith Evangelistic Church, but the kids had a lot more than music on their minds.

"We have an NCAA sports-style math tournament going on, where they're competing bracket-style until they get one champion," said Sylus Green, co-founder of the Creator Genius League at The 5:30 Scholars Program.

Their annual Math Masters competition is intense. Kids have 60 seconds to get as many division problems correct as they can. Scores from two rounds are added together. The winner moves on.

It started with students competing at their own schools, and the top 64 students showed up at Math Masters with their game faces on. The top 16 got a Genius t-shirt.

"You can't purchase them. You have to win them," Green said.

As the bracket continued to narrow, common sports themes emerged; the thrill of winning, and the agony of defeat. Students learned valuable lessons along the way.

"I was on my game. I practiced every single day, and it kind of hurt," said Aldridge Elementary 4th grader Denim King. "There's nothing wrong with losing, and there's nothing wrong practicing. There's also nothing wrong with being disappointed that you lost, but you can't continue to beat yourself up over the past mistake you made."

Wendell Smith Elementary 6th grader Si'Mayah Tatum took home the top prize – a trophy for the school and her own medal. The competition was fierce.

"When me and her was going against each other, I didn't know how the score was turning out, but I'm glad that our school is first, second, and third. It's really exciting," she said.

Wendell Smith Elementary garnered the top three spots, but program coordinators said it's not just about Friday's competition.

"We're building the future of our community, and they're right here at the Genius League," Green said.

Any Chicago school can participate. Email 530scholars@gmail.com to request an information packet.