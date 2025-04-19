50501 protest in Daley Plaza brings large crowd of Trump opponents to downtown Chicago

For the second time this month, Daley Plaza filled up and city streets shut down for anti-Trump protesters on Saturday, in a demonstration that coincided with protests all over the country.

A sea of people crowded Daley Plaza, and marched through the Loop, seeking to turn the tide of the Trump administration.

"The more people come out, the quicker the government will change," protester Jim Coleman said. "There's a lot of energy. People are very upset right now."

The gathering, called the People's Protest, was organized by the 50501 movement – short for "50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement."

Saturday's protest in downtown Chicago was part of a national movement calling on the government to uphold the U.S. Constitution and end executive overreach by the Trump administration.

"The Constitution doesn't swipe left or right," protester Nicole Daines said. "We're talking about the Constitution, due process. We're talking about free speech here."

Protesters carried signs promoting democracy and opposing actions by President Trump – from tariffs, to his mass deportation efforts, to his executive orders targeting transgender rights.

At least one protester didn't need a sign, because she was dressed as a symbol – the Statue of Liberty.

"I really believe in power of the people," protester Anna V. said. "I've been taking a beating. I'm off my pedestal and got knocked down by really thugs and tyrants."

Anna V. said she fears for her future under the Trump administration.

"So many loved ones are hurting, whether it's economically, or because they worry about ICE, or because they are trans or gay," she said.

It was the second Saturday in two weeks that a protest against President Trump has taken over Daley Plaza.

Just like an earlier protest on April 5, the protesters who filled Daley Plaza on Saturday have taken to the streets.

"I don't know how many are out. Maybe thousands this time around," Daines said.

Protesters vowed to keep moving for change.

"We don't fix this thing overnight. It's going to take all of us for a long time," Anna V. said.