50 homes impacted by second water main break in Dixmoor in less than a week

Crews are back to work in Dixmoor on Saturday evening for another water main break, just days after another impacted half a community.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said workers have been deployed to address the main break at 143rd and Marshfield Avenue.

According to Roberts, about 50 homes are affected and have no water service as a result of the break.

A clear timeline on when the repair will be complete was not released.

The break comes just days after a boil order was lifted due to a separate water main break in the village earlier this week.

An 8-inch water main broke on 139th Street between Dixie Highway and Thornton Road last Sunday.

The water main break left more than half the village with little or no water pressure until the pipe was repaired around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. A boil order was then issued and later lifted on Tuesday.