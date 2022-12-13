Chicago Police warn of 50 armed robberies in 4 days on North and West sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating dozens of armed robberies that were reported in a span of just four days on the North and West sides.

Police said all of the robberies happened in the overnight and early morning hours. In each robbery, a group of two to four people in a car, and armed with guns, targets people who are on foot or sitting in a parked vehicle.

At least 50 robberies fitting the pattern were reported between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10, some of them happening in a span of just a few minutes:

2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 2:08 am.

1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 2:54 am,

2700 block of W Augusta Blvd on December 7, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am.

1500 block of N Western Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:15 am.

2700 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:21 am.

4000 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:42 am.

5300 block W Berenice Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 4:44 am.

5200 block of W North Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:00 am.

1100 block of N Hamlin Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:20 am.

2300 block of W Rice St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:30 am.

3100 block of W Division St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:44 am.

3300 block of W Wabansia Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:45 am.

3400 block of W Armitage Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 5:55 am.

1600 block of N Cicero Ave on December 7, 2022 at approximately 6:20 am.

5200 block of W Crystal St on December 7, 2022 at approximately 6:40 am.

3200 block of W Cortez St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am.

1700 block of N. St. Louis Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:45 am.

600 block of N Leclaire Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 12:50 am.

1000 block of N. Campbell Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:20 am.

800 block of N. Washtenaw Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:25 am.

2200 block of W. Superior St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:27 am.

1700 block of W Superior St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:35 am.

1200 block of N. Pulaski Rd on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:37 am.

1400 block of N. Hamlin Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 1:51 am.

1300 block of N. Keeler Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 2:06 am.

800 block of N Harding Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:15 am.

800 block of N Drake Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:20 am.

4100 block of W Division St on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5;30 am.

1100 block of N Karlov Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:30 am.

1100 block of N Leclaire Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:30 am.

1100 block of N Cicero Ave on December 8, 2022 at approximately 5:38 am.

1400 block of N. Sandburg Ter on December 9, 2022 at approximately 11:19 pm.

2800 block of N. Wolcott Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 12:07 am.

0-100 block of E. Chicago Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:00 am.

6100 block of N. Glenwood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:08 am.

1300 block of W. George St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:38 am.

2500 block of W. Walton St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:40 am.

6300 block of N. Bell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately at 1:50 am.

6200 block of N. Bell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:55 am.

6200 block of N. Talman Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 1:58 am.

1300 block of W. Fillmore St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:05 am.

1200 block of N. Maplewood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:25 am.

2700 block of W. Iowa St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:30 am.

2700 block of W. Superior St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:35 am.

2100 block of N. Maplewood Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:40 am.

700 block of N. Rockwell St on December 10, 2022 at approximately 2:52 am.

700 block of N. California Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 3:52 am.

700 block of N. California Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am.

2700 block of W. Grand Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:02 am.

600 block of N. Trumbull Ave on December 10, 2022 at approximately 4:10 am

Police have only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing dark clothes, hoodies, and ski masks, and were armed with multiple handguns.

A community alert has been issued for the robberies, warning people to be aware of their surroundings, and to call the Bureau of Detectives if they have any information on any of the robberies: Area Three (312) 744-8263, Area Four (312) 746-8253, or Area Five (312) 746-7394.

Meantime, police are also investigating five separate armed robberies on the North and Northwest sides that happened in a span of about an hour early Monday, and could be connected to a fiery crash in Lincoln Square later in the day.

Police arrested four people after that crash, and confirmed they were suspected in at least one of the robberies.