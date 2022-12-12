Five armed robberies reported in less than an hour on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of at least five armed robberies in a span of less than an hour on the North Side.

All of the robberies involved a group of men in a silver or gray sedan.

The robberies started in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 3:15 a.m., as a 20-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 2400 block of West Berwyn Avenue. Three men got out of a gray sedan, flashing guns, and opened the victim's car door, before stealing his belongings and fleeing the scene.

About five minutes later in the North Center neighborhood, a 42-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 4300 block of North Leavitt Street, when a silver sedan pulled up, and four gunmen got out and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The victim handed over his belongings, and the robbers fled the scene.

About half an hour later, a man was unloading his car in the 3100 block of West Leland Avenue in Albany Park, when three gunmen approached and demanded his wallet. After the victim handed over his wallet, one of the robbers punched him in the face, before all three got into a silver sedan and took off.

Around 3:55 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was walking in the 3100 block of West Grace Street in Irving Park, when three gunmen got out of a silver sedan and demanded her belongings. One of the robbers then hit her in the head before all of them got back into the car and fled the scene.

At about 4 a.m., a man and woman were getting into their car in the 2300 block of West Superior Street in West Town, when three gunmen got out of a silver sedan and robbed them before fleeing the scene.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected. No one was in custody Monday morning.