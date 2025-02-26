5-year-old girl located after being abducted by non-custodial mother on Chicago's West Side, police say

A 5-year-old girl has been located after Chicago Police say she was abducted by her biological mother.

Terianna Miller's grandmother has full custody, police said. Terriana's grandmother had last seen her Wednesday, Feb. 12, upon dropping Terianna off at school in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Terianna's biological mother abducted her when she picked the girl up from school without the grandmother's consent, police said.

The biological mother refused to return Terianna and was not taking her to school anymore, police said.

On Thursday, police said Terianna had been located. Further details about where she was located and her condition were not released.

Terianna Miller Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-8251.