5 wounded after suspects fired shots outside residence in Wheeling

5 wounded in in mass shooting in Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a shooting in Wheeling Saturday morning.

Wheeling Police Department were notified of a shooting involving multiple victims, in the 800 block of Fletcher around 5 a.m.

Five different people, ages ranging from 28 to 30, were sent to area hospitals with wounds of varying degrees, said Deputy Chief Al Steffen.

Initial reports say the incident was sparked by a disagreement earlier at a bar/restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights.

One group returned to a residence on Fletcher where the house was later fired upon by suspects from outside the residence.

The victims have been cooperative and the address where the shooting occurred had not been one of previous concern, Steffen said.

The investigation is ongoing.