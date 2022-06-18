5 people wounded in mass shooting in parking lot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were shot outside a parking lot on the city's South Side Friday just before midnight.

Around 11:45 p.m., A group of individuals was standing outside an open parking lot, in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group, police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left chin.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. All three were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the right forearm and self-transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.