5 people wounded in mass shooting in parking lot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were shot outside a parking lot on the city's South Side Friday just before midnight.

Around 11:45 p.m., A group of individuals was standing outside an open parking lot, in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group, police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left chin.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. All three were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the right forearm and self-transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on June 18, 2022 / 7:29 AM

