5 people wounded in mass shooting in parking lot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were shot outside a parking lot on the city's South Side Friday just before midnight.
Around 11:45 p.m., A group of individuals was standing outside an open parking lot, in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group, police said.
A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left chin.
A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and
An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. All three were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the right forearm and self-transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.
A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
for more features.