5 injured in mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

Five people were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call for a large disturbance in the 3600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 1 a.m. While responding, officers heard gunshots being fired nearby.

Police relocated and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The victims range in age from 17 to 36 years old.

Police said the 17-year-old was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The other four victims were listed in fair and good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs and arms. A 36-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital, and the other victims are being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said four firearms were recovered from the scene.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.