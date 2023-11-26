Watch CBS News
5 hurt after U-Haul collides with SUV on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were hurt after their SUV was hit by a U-Haul truck in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:34 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street.

Chicago police say officers responded to an auto accident where the U-Haul hit a black SUV.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Four other males were taken to area hospitals in fair to critical conditions. The ages of the victims are unknown.

The driver of the U-Haul was placed in custody by Illinois State Police.

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 6:22 AM CST

