46th Ward residents to attend community meeting addressing shelter for asylum seekers

CHICAGO (CBS) - People in the 46th ward are invited to attend a community meeting about the city's plan to house new asylum seekers in the area.

A temporary shelter is set to open in the former American Islamic college right near Irving Park and Marine Drive.

That site opens one week from Friday - taking in as many as 600 people.

Alderwoman Angela Clay says the city plans to provide everyone with full services and security.

Tonight's meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Lake Church to address questions and concerns.