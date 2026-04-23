45 years in prison for man who shot woman in Roselle, Illinois, restaurant

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week for shooting an innocent woman in the head at a Roselle, Illinois, restaurant in 2022.

Jaime Quijano, 26, was found guilty on Sept. 30, 2025, of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, following a bench trial before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander.

On Wednesday of this week, Telander sentenced Quijano to 45 years in prison, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 12:21 a.m., Roselle police were called for a shooting at the Bulldog Ale House, at 394 Irving Park Rd. in Roselle.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital, prosecutors said.

Authorities said before the shooting, Quijano had become angry and had been cursing at employees at Bulldog Ale House, and was asked to leave. Quijano got angrier and exchanged more words with employees before walking away from the bar to the exit, police said.

As he walked away, Quijano unzipped a black satchel that was around his chest and took out a loaded gun, police said. He turned around and fired the gun at the employees, aiming toward the bar where several employees and patrons were sitting or standing, prosecutors said.

Quijano kept firing the gun as he left the building, and after exiting the vestibule, he fired one last round through the glass door of Bulldog Ale House, prosecutors said. He then ran off.

Quijano fired a total of 18 shots in all, prosecutors said.

He was arrested at his home a short time later, and officers recovered a pistol and a 31-round extended magazine on his couch, two live 9mm rounds in his pants pocket, and another round in the satchel in which he'd been keeping the gun, prosecutors said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a news release that the woman who was shot survived and is in the midst of a "lifetime journey of psychological and physical recovery."

Quijano must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.