Bond denied for Roselle man after allegedly shooting woman in head inside restaurant

ROSELLE, Ill. – Bond is denied for a Roselle man after allegedly shooting a woman in the head Saturday morning.

Jamie Quijano, 22, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 12:29 a.m., Roselle police officers responded to a call of shots fired at Bulldog Ale House, located at 394 Irving Park Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical attention, prosecutors said.

It is alleged that Quijano was in an argument with an employee of the restaurant at the time.

Quijano allegedly walked toward the exit and fired his pistol 18 times with one shot striking the victim before fleeing on foot.

He was taken into custody at his home a short time later, prosecutors said.

Officers recovered a pistol and a magazine on the couch of the residence as well as two live 9 mm rounds -- one in Quijano's pants pocket and another in a satchel he had been carrying.

Quijano's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.