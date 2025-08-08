42nd Northalsted Market Days featuring food, dancing, and performances kicks off Friday

The 42nd annual Northalsted Market Days kicks off Friday afternoon.

This year's event has been extended to three days.

The Midwest's largest street festival will be held along Halsted Street from Addison Street south to Belmont Avenue.

Four stages will feature multiple live performances. There will also be more than 250 vendors, food, dance exhibitions, drag performances, and more.

There's a suggested $20 donation at the gate.

The Northalsted Business Alliance's Executive Director, Kevin Barbeau, said donations like that are important for their event.

"We always find strong sponsorship support, and we can't understate the importance of the people that actually attend and donate at the gates as well-- without both of those components, we wouldn't be able to keep building this event up to what it's become," he said.

The event kicks off Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday's events start at 11 a.m.