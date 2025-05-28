4-year-old hurt falling out of apartment window, Chicago police say; mother says unit is unsafe

A 4-year-old boy was hurt when he accidentally fell out of an apartment window on Memorial Day, Chicago police said.

Police were called to a home in the 3700 block of South Vincennes in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood just before 2:40 p.m.

Lekesha Sails said her son Kevin was lucky enough to land in the bushes by the apartment building, which left him scratched and bruised but not more severely injured.

CPD said the boy had a bruise on his forehead and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment in good condition.

"He was just screaming and hollering and throughout the whole process, when we went to the hospital, he was in and out," she said.

Sails said she had gone to use the bathroom when Kevin, a curious and energic child, opened his bedroom window and fell from the third floor. And she said the situation was avoidable.

Sails said Kevin has been diagnosed with autism, and their unit in Oakwood Shore Apartments does not accommodate their needs. She pointed out exposed wiring, a patio door that doesn't lock, another exit that unlocks with a lever well within Kevin's reach, and how the window he fell out of after pushing it open doesn't even have a screen to deter him.

She said she's spent years asking for a different unit that is safer for her son. Now, she said the safety concerns are no longer hypothetical and she needs someone to help her get out.

"I think I will be more at ease once I am relocated. I don't feel safe here. And especially for his safety now," she said.

While Kevin's injuries don't look severe, his mother said he has follow-up doctors' appointments to keep an eye on his brain function and his spine.

Chicago police said an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.