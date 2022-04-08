4-year-old boy shoots himself in cheek in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A little boy shot himself in the cheek in the Gresham neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said the 4-year-old boy was in the 8200 block of South Green Street when he sustained the gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition by his family members.

Police are investigating how the child got the gun.