4 hurt including 2 children in rollover crash near Woodstock, Illinois

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people were injured, including two children, in a rollover crash near unincorporated Woodstock on Thanksgiving Day.

Around 7:23 p.m., Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Charles Road and North Queen Anne Road. Crews found two heavily damaged vehicles with individuals on the ground nearby. The crash was found just west of the intersection.

Fire officials said one of the vehicles was flipped and had significant damage, while the second vehicle was found upright and with moderate damage.

All occupants were able to get out of their vehicles before emergency crews arrived.

Four occupants of the overturned vehicle, including two adults and two children, were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries. Both children were properly secured in their seats during the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Charles Road was closed in both directions for nearly an hour as firefighters assisted with debris removal from the roadway, which spanned about 100 feet.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.