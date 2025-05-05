4 hurt, including 2-year-old in multivehicle crash near Huntly, sheriffs say

Four people were hurt, including a 2-year-old child, in a five-car crash over the weekend in unincorporated Huntley.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said that around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, sheriffs and multiple agencies responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that a vehicle not involved in the crash was waiting to turn left into a private driveway in the southbound lane of Route 47, north of Foster Road. A 2024 Honda CR-V and a 2016 Hyundai Veloster were either slowing or had stopped behind the vehicle.

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southbound on Illinois Route 47, struck the rear end of the Honda, which caused the Honda to hit the Hyundai. The impact caused the Toyota to enter the northbound lane of Route 47, hitting a northbound 2020 Kia Niro and a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on.

The Mitsubishi driver, a 27-year-old Pingree Grove woman, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 55-year-old woman of Pingree Grove, was also taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and later transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota Driver, a 35-year-old man, and the passenger, a 2-year-old boy, were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and later released.

The office said six other people were evaluated and released at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.