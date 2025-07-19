Watch CBS News
Four hurt, including 3 Chicago police officers after rollover crash in Auburn Gresham

Jeramie Bizzle
Four people were injured, including three Chicago police officers, after a crash Saturday morning on the city's South Side

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 83rd Street.

Police said a marked squad car was going through an intersection when a Kia sedan, driven by a 23-year-old woman, disregarded a traffic light and hit the squad car, causing it to roll over.

The woman was taken to Little Company of Mary with unknown injuries in good condition.

The officers were also taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries in good condition.

Citations are pending.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

